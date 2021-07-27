Madrid’s Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

  • July 27 2021 07:00:00

Madrid’s Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

MADRID
Madrid’s Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

Madrid’s tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, backed the candidacy that highlighted the green area’s introduction of nature into Spain’s capital. The influence the properties have had on the designs of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members.

“Collectively, they illustrate the aspiration for a utopian society during the height of the Spanish Empire,” UNESCO said.
The Retiro park occupies 1.2 square kilometers in the center of Madrid. Next to it runs the Paseo del Prado, which includes a promenade for pedestrians. The boulevard connects the heart of Spain’s art world, bringing together the Prado Museum with the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the Reina Sofia Art Centre.

The boulevard dates back to 16th century while the park was originally for royal use in the 17th century before it was fully opened to the public in 1848.

“Today, in these times of pandemic, in a city that has suffered enormously for the past 15 months, we have a reason to celebrate with the first world heritage site in Spain’s capital,” said Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

The site is number 49 for Spain on the UNESCO list.

The committee also added China’s Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan, India’s Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, and the Trans-Iranian railway to the World Heritage list.

World Heritage sites can be examples of outstanding natural beauty or manmade buildings. The sites can be important geologically or ecologically, or they can be key for human culture and tradition.

TURKEY World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort

    Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort

  2. Turkey expresses concern over developments in Tunisia

    Turkey expresses concern over developments in Tunisia

  3. Gate of Hell to open to visitors

    Gate of Hell to open to visitors

  4. New presidency in Turkish Cyprus first pillar of independent state: MHP leader

    New presidency in Turkish Cyprus first pillar of independent state: MHP leader

  5. Traffic deadlock as millions return home from holiday

    Traffic deadlock as millions return home from holiday
Recommended
Iceland, home to world’s most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to world’s most expensive feather treasure
Lök: Mysterious love of mulberry and walnut

Lök: Mysterious love of mulberry and walnut
Gate of Hell to open to visitors

Gate of Hell to open to visitors
Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort

Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort
Baby orca dies in New Zealand after fruitless search for mother

Baby orca dies in New Zealand after fruitless search for mother
Greece’s first underwater museum opens ancient world to dive tourists

Greece’s first underwater museum opens ancient world to dive tourists
WORLD Titmus wins duel in the pool as Dressel launches Olympic gold rush

Titmus wins duel in the pool as Dressel launches Olympic gold rush

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus won a thrilling 400m freestyle duel with American great Katie Ledecky in the Olympic pool on July 26 as Caeleb Dressel launched his bid for a seven-gold spree in style.

ECONOMY Car exports from Sakarya top $2 billion in first half

Car exports from Sakarya top $2 billion in first half

Exports by carmakers based in the northwestern province of Sakarya amounted to some $2.3 billion in January-June this year.
SPORTS Turkish womens volleyball team start Olympics with win over China

Turkish women's volleyball team start Olympics with win over China

Turkish women's volleyball team won their first game at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25.