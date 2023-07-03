‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

BURSA
‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

A tradition in the northwestern province of Bursa of honoring the “Deliler” (Madmen) cavalrymen who oversaw the land army during the Ottoman Empire and attracted recognition for their exceptional courage and distinctive attire is celebrated every year with a special festival.

The Alabaş troops, comprising cavalrymen called “Deli” who served in the land army during the Ottoman Empire, attracting attention with their superior courage and different ways of dressing, are commemorated with a festival held on the second day of every Eid al-Adha in the rural Şehriman neighborhood, 36 kilometers away from Bursa’s Mustafakemalpaşa district.

The festival, which commemorates the “madmen” troops, has been going on for almost 200 years.

In the neighborhood, consisting of 250 residents, especially teenagers turn the skins, heads, tails, horns and bones of the animals they slaughter into costumes, put masks on their faces, gather in the town square and scare the people around them.

This year’s festival was attended by 500 people, including representatives of political parties, NGO executives and people from the surrounding neighborhoods.

In the festival where meat dishes were served, eight people wore special clothes made of sacrificial animals’ skins and performed shows.

Speaking at the festival, Bilal Aydemir, President of Şehriman Education, Culture and Solidarity Association, stated that they will continue this traditional event, which has been going on for at least 200 years.

“This year’s ‘Alabaş tradition’ attracted a lot of attention. The number of guests is increasing every year,” Aydemir said.

Türkiye,

WORLD Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

    Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

  2. 3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

    3 Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold

  3. Grandmother of killed French teen urges calm as mayor's home attacked

    Grandmother of killed French teen urges calm as mayor's home attacked

  4. 888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

    888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

  5. Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast

    Nestle steps up reforestation project in Ivory Coast
Recommended
Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari

Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari
‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’

‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’
Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains

Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains
Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ
Mother-daughter duo graduate together

Mother-daughter duo graduate together
Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater

Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater
WORLD Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

Putin to speak with leaders of China and India in first summit since Wagner insurrection

President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia, as part of a rare international grouping in which his country still enjoys support.

ECONOMY 888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

As part of the urban transformation project, 3.3 million houses at risk have been transformed in 10 years. While 888,000 unsafe houses and workplaces in all 81 provinces are being renovated, around 1.75 million independent units have been included in the scope of transformation

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.