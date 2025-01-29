Locals’ total financial assets grew 32 percent last year

Locals’ total financial assets, including equities, fixed income investments and deposits, increased by 32 percent last year from 2023 to reach 29.8 trillion Turkish Liras, according to a report by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB).

Equities increased from 2.63 trillion liras in 2023 to 3.64 trillion liras, while deposits grew from 13.7 trillion liras to 17.4 trillion liras. Money parked at fixed income instruments increased from 6.3 trillion liras to 8.8 trillion liras.

The number of domestic individual equity investors declined from 7.6 million in 2023 to 6.8 million liras, the report showed.

Equity investments of foreign nationals rose from 1.56 trillion liras in 2023 to 2.1 trillion liras last year, while their deposits rose from 938 billion liras to 1.16 trillion liras.

The number of foreign investors in the equity market was 29,400 in 2024, up from 28,900 in the previous year.

The market capitalization of Borsa Istanbul was 13.4 trillion liras in 2024, rising from 10 trillion liras in 2023.

The number of listed companies rose from 539 in 2023 to 572 last year, while the equity trading volume of Borsa Istanbul increased from 32.6 trillion liras to 33.9 trillion liras.

The market value of domestic corporate debt securities was 439 billion liras, up from 301 billion liras.

According to the report, 34 companies went public last year, down from 54 IPOs in 2023, while IPO volume fell from 79.3 billion liras to 59.8 billion liras.

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
