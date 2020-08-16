Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

ANKARA

Turkey will set up “neighborhood inspection teams” to enforce the implementation of measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry has announced in a directive sent to the governor’s offices in the country’s 81 provinces.

The inspections teams will be made up of state institutions, local governments and law enforcements as well as school principals, teachers, religious officials, apartment superintendents.

The Interior Ministry’s directive also noted that all necessary measures, including electronic capabilities, will be taken to ensure that those who are under quarantine are strictly adhering to the isolation rules.

The inspection teams will operate under the Local Pandemic Inspection Centers.

Meanwhile several provinces have introduced curbs on the movements of people aged 65 or older, including limited curfews, restrictions in public transport and attending events.

In the provinces of Sivas, Batman, Bursa, Şanlıurfa, Kayseri and Kırıkkale, elderly people will be allowed to venture outside during certain hours of the day. Certain provinces also allow people aged 65 or older to use public transport during limited hours and ban them from attending crowded events, such as weddings, and from going to marketplaces and shopping centers.