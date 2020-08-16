Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

  • August 16 2020 14:08:00

Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

ANKARA
Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

Turkey will set up “neighborhood inspection teams” to enforce the implementation of measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry has announced in a directive sent to the governor’s offices in the country’s 81 provinces.

The inspections teams will be made up of state institutions, local governments and law enforcements as well as school principals, teachers, religious officials, apartment superintendents.

The Interior Ministry’s directive also noted that all necessary measures, including electronic capabilities, will be taken to ensure that those who are under quarantine are strictly adhering to the isolation rules.

The inspection teams will operate under the Local Pandemic Inspection Centers.

Meanwhile several provinces have introduced curbs on the movements of people aged 65 or older, including limited curfews, restrictions in public transport and attending events.

In the provinces of Sivas, Batman, Bursa, Şanlıurfa, Kayseri and Kırıkkale, elderly people will be allowed to venture outside during certain hours of the day. Certain provinces also allow people aged 65 or older to use public transport during limited hours and ban them from attending crowded events, such as weddings, and from going to marketplaces and shopping centers.

virus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t, opposition lashes out at US presidential candidate Biden’s past remarks on Turkey

    Gov’t, opposition lashes out at US presidential candidate Biden’s past remarks on Turkey

  2. Turkey slams French-Greek Cyprus defense deal

    Turkey slams French-Greek Cyprus defense deal

  3. Turkey to fully protect rights in E Med, Libya, Aegean: Erdoğan

    Turkey to fully protect rights in E Med, Libya, Aegean: Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,955 as daily cases increase by 1,256

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,955 as daily cases increase by 1,256

  5. Turkey issues new NAVTEX off Cyprus

    Turkey issues new NAVTEX off Cyprus
Recommended
Minister urges public responsibility over reopening of schools

Minister urges public responsibility over reopening of schools
Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion

Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion
Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research
Nearly 70,000 historical artifacts seized in İzmir, Manisa

Nearly 70,000 historical artifacts seized in İzmir, Manisa
Mass bird deaths in Lake Van raises concerns

Mass bird deaths in Lake Van raises concerns
Police detain at least 30 women in Istanbul Convention demonstration

Police detain at least 30 women in Istanbul Convention demonstration
WORLD Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said on Aug. 16.    
ECONOMY Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise

Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise

Italy produced 10% less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown, but environmentalists warn that increased reliance on disposable masks and packaging is imperiling efforts to curb single-use plastics that end up in oceans and seas.
SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).