Local man turns waste wood into toys

  • July 30 2020 07:00:00

Local man turns waste wood into toys

ÇANKIRI
Local man turns waste wood into toys

A man turns wooden objects dumped on the streets into toys to continue his family tradition.

For the past 20 years, the 41-year-old carpenter Mehmet Kıdıman living in the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı, has been giving the timber in his carpentry workshop shapes.

Kıdıman, who usually gets construction timber work, started to focus on different objects from the waste materials that were reserved for incineration due to the decrease in workload during the winter months.

Producing religious motif products by carving wood at the beginning of his profession, Kıdıman started to design toy products upon interest by kids.

Kıdıman is now designing products that will contribute to the mental and physical development of children through wooden toy trucks, cars, planes and trains.

He noted that his works after a certain point become some kind of recycling.

Stating that he shaped the waste wood with his imagination, Kıdıman wants to transpose his profession inherited from his grandfather to his children.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Emmy ceremony to be held online due to pandemic

Emmy ceremony to be held online due to pandemic
Bungalow hotels become favorite holiday spots amid pandemic

Bungalow hotels become favorite holiday spots amid pandemic
Istanbul Film Festival presents awards

Istanbul Film Festival presents awards
Unique Bayburt honey registered

Unique Bayburt honey registered
Istanbul museums to welcome visitors during Eid holiday

Istanbul museums to welcome visitors during Eid holiday

Turkey to display seized historical artifacts in museum

Turkey to display seized historical artifacts in museum
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 