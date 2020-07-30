Local man turns waste wood into toys

ÇANKIRI

A man turns wooden objects dumped on the streets into toys to continue his family tradition.



For the past 20 years, the 41-year-old carpenter Mehmet Kıdıman living in the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı, has been giving the timber in his carpentry workshop shapes.



Kıdıman, who usually gets construction timber work, started to focus on different objects from the waste materials that were reserved for incineration due to the decrease in workload during the winter months.



Producing religious motif products by carving wood at the beginning of his profession, Kıdıman started to design toy products upon interest by kids.



Kıdıman is now designing products that will contribute to the mental and physical development of children through wooden toy trucks, cars, planes and trains.



He noted that his works after a certain point become some kind of recycling.



Stating that he shaped the waste wood with his imagination, Kıdıman wants to transpose his profession inherited from his grandfather to his children.