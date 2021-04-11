Libyan premier, top officials to visit Turkey

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency

The head of the Libyan National Unity Government will visit Turkey on April 12 for talks, a government spokesperson told Anadolu Agency late on April 10.

Mohammed Hammude said a high-level delegation led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh will include five deputy prime ministers and 14 ministers, as well as the Prime Minister of the General Staff Gen. Mohammed Al-Haddad along with other officials.

Hammude said the visit will focus on the return of various partners in the service sector, such as energy and health, as well as the return of Turkish companies to resume activities that were halted because of the crisis in the country.

In addition, a statement from the Libyan Presidential Council said Dbeibeh and the delegation will hold talks to discuss agreements between Libya and Turkey and improve cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

As a result of a vote by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which met in Switzerland on Feb. 5 under the leadership of the UN, Mohamed al-Menfi was elected president of the Presidential Council and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh prime minister until elections are held which are scheduled for Dec. 24.

Libya to protect mutual interests with Turkey

Libya will continue to protect its mutual interests with Turkey, the head of Libya's Presidential Council said on April 10.

Mohamed al-Menfi made the comment after receiving the letter of credentials from Kenan Yılmaz, the newly appointed Turkish envoy to Libya.

Al-Menfi said a high-level government delegation will head to Turkey on April 11 for a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral agreements and to develop cooperation in various fields.

According to Libyan government sources, the country’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and some of his Cabinet members will visit Turkey.

The Turkish government and Libya’s Internationally-recognized Libyan National Accord government have built strategic relationships in different fields especially in infrastructure, economic and military fields.

Turkey welcomed the recent political developments in Libya as the North African country elected its interim president and prime minister to govern the country until Libyan elections in December.