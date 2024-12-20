Labor union demands substantial increase in minimum wage

ANKARA

The labor union Türk-İş demanded that the minimum wage should be increased from a current 17,000 Turkish Liras to 29,583 liras ($811).

Representatives of Türk-İş, the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK) and the government launched talks on Dec. 10 to decide about the minimum wage for 7 million workers, which will take affect in 2025.

The third round of the talks, which was inconclusive, was held on Dec. 19.

Speaking after the meeting, Ergün Atalay, president of Türk-İş said that their offer is that the minimum wage be raised to 29,583 liras.

Their proposal is based on the inflation rate of 45 percent and additional 20 percent welfare share, Atalay told reporters.

The annual inflation rate was 47.1 percent in November, according to the latest official data.

Addressing lawmakers in parliament this week, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that inflation will be around 45 percent at the end of this year.

The 15-member Minimum Wage Determination Commission, which includes representatives of Türk-İş, TİSK and the government, is expected to announce the new wage next week.