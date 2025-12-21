Türkiye, Oman sign cooperation protocol

ANKARA
Türkiye and Oman have signed a new cooperation protocol, strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that during the 13th Joint Economic Commission (JEC) Meeting, he held productive discussions with Omani Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef and his delegation.

“In these talks, we signed the JEC Cooperation Protocol covering 17 areas, including energy, education, health, and transportation,” Şimşek stated.

He further noted that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation and experience-sharing in education was signed, while emphasizing the importance of concluding negotiations on the Türkiye–Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as soon as possible.

Highlighting consensus on enhancing collaboration in organized industrial zones, Şimşek said: “At the Türkiye–Oman Roundtable Meeting hosted by [the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye] TOBB, we discussed ongoing projects and new opportunities with our business community."

“We expect this meeting, like last year’s, to deliver tangible results for both countries,” he added.

 

