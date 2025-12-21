Italy main destination for glass and glassware exports

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's glass and glassware industry has recorded strong export performance over the past five years, with Italy emerging as the leading destination.

Between 2020 and 2024, exports to Italy reached $705.2 million, covering a wide range of products from decorative items to kitchenware.

According to the Trade Ministry's Sector Analysis report, the global glass and glass products market grew by 6 percent last year, reaching $230 billion.

The sector is projected to expand further, surpassing $283.7 billion by 2028, with an average annual nominal growth rate of 5.4 percent.

In Türkiye, the industry’s size was approximately $6.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to maintain this level in dollar terms through 2028. The Turkish glass sector plays a vital role in the economy, producing everything from flat and processed glass to architectural, household and tableware products, while continuing to contribute significantly to exports.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) show that Türkiye exported $7.2 billion worth of glass and glassware between 2020 and 2024, while imports totaled $5.7 billion. This resulted in a trade surplus of more than $1.4 billion over the five-year period.

In the first 10 months of this year alone, exports reached $1.3 billion, compared with $1.1 billion in imports, generating a surplus of $166 million. During this period, the United States became the top destination, with exports valued at $115.7 million, while Italy followed closely with nearly $115 million.

 

﻿