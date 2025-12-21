‘Country could attract up to $30 bln in investments per year’

‘Country could attract up to $30 bln in investments per year’

ISTANBUL
‘Country could attract up to $30 bln in investments per year’

Türkiye has the potential to attract more than $30 billion in foreign direct investment annually; however, reaching that level by 2026 will depend on maintaining policy stability, implementing reforms and strengthening investor confidence, according to a sector representative.

Tolga Demirözü, chair of the Istanbul-based International Investors’ Association (YASED), told state-run Anadolu Agency that Türkiye drew $11.6 billion in foreign direct investment, up 35 percent year-on-year, but still below its estimated 1.5 percent potential share of global foreign direct investment.

He said tighter monetary policy, fiscal discipline and an improved communications strategy introduced in March 2024 have helped improve Türkiye’s risk perception, boosting investor confidence in the country’s Medium-Term Program targets.

“Progress in green transformation and digitalization positively impacted investor expectations and encouraged direct investments,” Demirözü said. “But while investor appetite recovered throughout the year, cautious optimism still remains — ensuring stability in the disinflation process and the continuity of structural reforms are key.”

He added that maintaining investor confidence requires concrete policy steps across all areas through public–private cooperation.

Demirözü said reforms such as modernizing the Customs Union, accelerating free trade negotiations with EU partner countries and harmonizing with the Union Customs Code could improve competitiveness, but warned that the EU’s “Buy European” push creates uncertainties in some sectors.

“The possibility of Türkiye’s exclusion from the regulation on green transformation of vehicle fleets is a significant risk,” he said, noting that YASED continues to discuss the issue with relevant parties.

Demirözü said around 58 percent of the foreign direct investment in Türkiye between 2003 and 2024 came from EU member states. From January to October 2025, the bloc’s share increased to 65 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

    Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

  2. Runners race through Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar on year’s longest night

    Runners race through Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar on year’s longest night

  3. Moscow car blast kills Russian general: investigators

    Moscow car blast kills Russian general: investigators

  4. Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

    Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

  5. Alleged Bondi shooters conducted 'tactical' training in countryside, police say

    Alleged Bondi shooters conducted 'tactical' training in countryside, police say
Recommended
Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months
Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October

Annual increase in agricultural input prices slows in October
New Zealand says agreed free trade deal with India

New Zealand says agreed free trade deal with India
Intel: Russia developing weapon to target Starlink satellites

Intel: Russia developing weapon to target Starlink satellites
Restaurant operators expect recovery in 2026

Restaurant operators expect recovery in 2026
“Made in EU” rule puts Turkish auto industry at risk: Association

“Made in EU” rule puts Turkish auto industry at risk: Association
US-China battle sees some companies choose Chinese

US-China battle sees some companies choose Chinese
WORLD Moscow car blast kills Russian general: investigators

Moscow car blast kills Russian general: investigators

A senior Russian general was killed in a car blast in southern Moscow on Monday, investigators said in a statement.
ECONOMY Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.  Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿