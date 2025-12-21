AJet launches new program to boost health tourism revenue

ISTANBUL

AJet, a subsidiary of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has announced the launch of a new program focused on health tourism, aiming to position Türkiye as a global brand in dental and eye care.

Speaking on the initiative, AJet and Turkish Airlines Board Chair Ahmet Bolat highlighted the significant opportunities in dental services, noting that the program could add $1.5 billion to Türkiye’s health tourism revenues, raising the total to $5 billion annually.

Currently, Türkiye welcomes around 1.5 million health tourism visitors each year, generating $3.5 billion in revenue.

Bolat emphasized that the new program is designed to elevate these figures substantially.

Under the plan, tourists from Europe and the Middle East will be offered attractive packages, flying into Sabiha Gökçen and Ankara airports to receive treatment at internationally accredited hospitals.

“Türkiye can attract all kinds of passengers, but our real goal is to bring qualified travelers,” Bolat said.

“Türkiye is already a recognized brand in hair transplantation. Now, we are working to establish the same reputation in dental and eye care.” He added that the initiative is expected to significantly increase revenues from oral and eye health services.

Bolat also revealed that package pricing is under development, targeting the 30–45 age group.

“Some packages will begin on Fridays to align with weekend travel preferences. As part of the promotional strategy, influencers and YouTubers from Europe and the Middle East will be invited to experience dental and eye treatments in Türkiye, sharing their experiences with audiences back home,” Bolat furthered.

AJet’s growth targets

Reflecting on AJet’s performance, Bolat noted that the airline carried 23 million passengers in 2025. Looking ahead, the company aims to reach 28 million passengers in 2026 and 56 million by 2033.

Currently, AJet operates flights to 100 destinations across 34 countries, including 59 international and 41 domestic routes.

Expansion plans include launching 23 new international routes in 2026 — 15 from Istanbul and 8 from Ankara — bringing the network to 108 destinations in 37 countries. By 2033, AJet expects to serve 199 destinations across 56 countries, according to Bolat.

Bolat also announced that during the 2026 summer season, Milas-Bodrum Airport will become AJet’s third hub.

From Bodrum, the airline will operate direct flights to a total of 23 destinations, including 14 countries abroad as well as domestic routes, he said.