Kilitbahir Castle Museum to reopen in New Year

ÇANAKKALE

Kilitbahir Castle was built in 1462 on the European side of the Çanakkale Strait under the supervision of Yakup Bey, the Sanjak Bey of Gallipoli, to prevent European states from aiding the Byzantine Empire. Designed by the renowned architect of the time, Muslihiddin, the fortress has been serving as a castle museum with its renewed appearance since 2018.

Maintenance and restoration works on the castle began on Oct. 1 under the supervision of the Gallipoli Historical Site Authority of the Çanakkale Wars. As part of the works, vegetation on the surfaces of the castle walls and the upper walkways was removed using mechanical and chemical methods, and the process of cleaning substandard mortar and joint repairs on the original materials was initiated.

In the 562-year-old castle, shaped with finely cut stones and rubble masonry and built in 120 days, wooden staircases at the entrance gate of the main tower (a courtyard), the wooden walkway in front of the main tower and the wooden transition stairs in the inner courtyard were renewed due to detected decay and damage.

Inside the main tower, deficiencies in the wooden stairs will be completed, and decayed railings will be replaced. Wooden bridges in the moat surrounding the castle, where issues such as sagging, deformation and decay in the wood were observed, will also be repaired.

In the seven-story castle, which has an aerial view resembling a "three-leaf clover," the restoration of the stone wall revealed after cleaning is ongoing.

İsmail Kaşdemir, Head of the Gallipoli Historical Site Authority of the Çanakkale Wars, said that Kilitbahir Castle is one of the guardians of the Çanakkale Strait, a legacy of Fatih Sultan Mehmed, a veteran site from the Çanakkale Wars, and one of the most visited locations in the Historical Site.

Kaşdemir described the Kilitbahir Castle Museum as a living history museum that captivates visitors with its display, arrangement, and architectural design. He added that the castle allows visitors to feel the spirit of Çanakkale, taking them on a journey through time.

"The castle's location on the shore of the Çanakkale Strait increased the wear and tear caused by natural conditions. Particularly the growth of vegetation on the Sarı Tower and the inner tower, along with the deterioration of the mortar, prompted us to intervene in this exceptional structure as the Historical Site Authority. We quickly developed a renovation project and are conducting improvement works," Kaşdemir said.

He also noted that comprehensive renovations were initiated at the castle, including addressing issues with its digital systems.

If the work proceeds as planned, Kaşdemir aims to reopen the castle museum to visitors in a short time. "For us, it is as important to preserve the originality and texture of historical sites and treat them as entrusted legacies as it is to ensure the safety of our visitors. By early 2025, The castle will once again be open to visitors as before. Visitors will have the opportunity to better understand the great spirit that made Çanakkale impassable. They will embark on a historical journey by visiting the Kale-i Sultaniye [Çimenlik] and Kilitbahir fortresses, which Fatih Sultan Mehmed built in Çanakkale, just as he built the Anatolian and Rumeli fortresses in Istanbul."

Kaşdemir described these locations as "the eyes of Çanakkale," the entrusted legacies of ancestors, the witnesses of history, and the footprints and memories of Mehmetçik.

"Like the centuries before, they will stand tall for centuries, even millennia, as the living witnesses of history, guarding the Çanakkale Strait, welcoming visitors, and making them feel the Çanakkale spirit. Hopefully, the Çanakkale Historical Site will continue to be the world’s largest open-air museum and a meeting point recognized worldwide," he said.