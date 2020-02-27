John Malkovich to perform in Istanbul

  • February 27 2020 10:17:00

John Malkovich to perform in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
John Malkovich to perform in Istanbul

Reuters Photo

Turkey will feature renowned actor, director, and producer John Malkovich as part of the fourth Turkcell Platinum Istanbul Night Flight concerts. 

The event will kick off March 13 in Istanbul and will continue through Oct. 29 at Aya Irini and Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Performances will begin with Malkovich’s “The Music Critic Show,” written and conceived by Aleksey Igudesman, a Russian-German violinist, composer and actor.

It will also feature several music giants including Grammy-winner Yo-Yo Ma, Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Salzburg Symphony Orchestra, American pianist Reuel and American film score composer Joachim Horsley.

The concerts organized by Events Across Turkey will also highlight the work of Turkish musicians Karsu, Hayko Cepkin and Mercan Dede. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

    Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

  4. US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

    US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

  5. No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

    No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister
Recommended
Spain axes Placido Domingo from Madrid performances

Spain axes Placido Domingo from Madrid performances

Turkish designer creates jewelries for foreign productions

Turkish designer creates jewelries for foreign productions
Mamut Art Project returns to Istanbul

Mamut Art Project returns to Istanbul

Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated

Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated
Computers, sculptures, dance gather at Odunpazarı Modern Museum

Computers, sculptures, dance gather at Odunpazarı Modern Museum
Last Soviet marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95

Last Soviet marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95
WORLD A mob out for blood: Indias protests pit Hindus against Muslims

A mob out for blood: India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims

Mohammad Zubair was on his way home from a local mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake.   
ECONOMY Economic morale in Turkey up in February

Economic morale in Turkey up in February

Turkey’s economic morale index increased 0.5 percent in October, according to a statement by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 27.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.