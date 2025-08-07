Jennifer Lopez lights up Istanbul with epic performance

ISTANBUL

Global pop star Jennifer Lopez set Istanbul ablaze with an electrifying performance at Festival Park Yenikapı on Aug. 5, 2025, as part of her “Up All Night: Live in 2025” world tour, enchanting thousands with high-octane music, dazzling visuals and her iconic charisma.

Taking the stage with her hit song “On the Floor,” Lopez opened the show amid a spectacular setup that featured 36-meter-high sound towers inspired by the modern landmarks of Istanbul’s seven hills. The American singer, known for her high-energy shows, tossed her hat into the crowd during the opening number and kept the energy high throughout the night with hits such as “Ain’t Your Mama,” accompanied by dynamic choreography.

Ahead of the performance, fans gathered at the venue hours in advance. DJ shows warmed up the crowd before Lopez appeared on stage to thunderous applause.

During the concert, Lopez frequently interacted with the audience, shouting “Seni Seviyorum Istanbul!” (I love you, Istanbul!) and asking, “Are you ready for an incredible night of dancing?”

The star changed costumes several times and even took a selfie with a fan’s phone on stage, further thrilling the crowd.

“We have been here since 1 p.m., of course we came for Jennifer Lopez,” said one of the attendees. “The atmosphere is amazing. This festival appeals to everyone, from 7 to 70. I wish world stars like Jennifer Lopez or Justin Timberlake came every year.”

Another couple, who traveled from Muğla just to attend the concert, said they were planning to return home right after the show, calling themselves longtime fans of the singer.

Lopez’s Istanbul concert was one of the major highlights of this year’s Istanbul Festival, showcasing the city’s rising prominence as a destination for global music events.