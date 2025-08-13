Japanese students trained at excavations

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Japanese archaeologists taking part in the Üçhöyük excavations in the Bolvadin district of the western province of Afyonkarahisar brought three of their students with them this year to gain field experience.

 

In search of the lost city of Puruşhanda, Japanese scholars from Rikkyo University, Professor Satoshi Urano and Professor Yukinori Fukatsu, joined the excavation last year. This season, supported by Selçuk University, the Provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate, Bolvadin District Governor’s Office and Municipality, the professors returned with two female and one male student.

 

Turkish and Japanese scientists, along with university students, are working together to classify and assess findings at the site in Üçhöyük.

Excavation head Professor Özdemir Koçak of Selçuk University’s history department said the dig, ongoing for two years by presidential decree, is part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project.

 

“The work has gained great momentum with the team from Japan. We began drilling in special areas at the site. Our goal is to transform Üçhöyük into an international archaeological site. The Japanese archaeologists quickly bonded with our students, and with their support, we will make further progress.”

 

Urano said they were pleased to be part of the Bolvadin excavations again this year, adding that his students are studying history with a focus on ancient history in Türkiye and the Mediterranean region.

 

“This is the first excavation experience for the students who came this year. They are gaining valuable experience here,” Urano said.

 

One of the students, Rei Uchiyama, said they had a great experience and made good friendships. Another student, Koharu Egawa, noted that while the hot weather posed challenges, she was happy to have gained such valuable experience at Üçhöyük.

