Japanese aid volunteer and two reporters died in earthquake, commemorated

VAN

On the anniversary of the earthquakes that occurred in the eastern province of Van in 2011, the people in the city have commemorated two reporters and a Japanese aid volunteer, who came to the city to participate in the search and rescue works and lost their lives in the second earthquake.

Van was shaken by two earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.2 on Oct. 23, 2011, and a magnitude of 5.6 on Nov. 9, 2011.

Arriving in the region after the first earthquake, Japanese Atsushi Miyazaki and two reporters Sebahattin Yılmaz and Cem Emir from Demirören News were trapped in the wreckage of their hotel which collapsed in the second earthquake.

The people in Van commemorated aid volunteer Miyazaki on the anniversary of the earthquake while students in a primary school wore masks with Miyazaki’s face.

Citizens also held a ceremony to commemorate Yılmaz and Emir at their graves.

Dünya Karakuş, who was deeply saddened by the demise of Miyazaki, wrote a 16-page book about his search and rescue works in Van.

Visiting a village school and donating the books to the school’s library, Karakuş presented sweaters and boots to the children with the contributions of two businessmen in the city.

“At that time, these children had not yet been born. Then we should tell them about those who came to help us,” he said.