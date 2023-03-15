İYİ party leader says opposition alliance ‘stronger’ today

İYİ party leader says opposition alliance ‘stronger’ today

The last move of Nation Alliance united the supporters of Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on a common road map, İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener said on March 15.

“Today, our alliance is stronger, our brotherhood is stronger. And no one should doubt that. Standing tall next to him, together with the vice presidents, Mr. İmamoğlu and Mr. Yavaş, Mr. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will be the 13th president of Türkiye,” she said, addressing the party members at the parliament.

She reacted to the People’s Alliance’s contacts with the Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par) and the New Welfare Party.

“Recently, the AK Party government has started to make very interesting election maneuvers. Maybe because they are afraid of losing, they are getting ridiculous now. In a panic, they are tossed this way and that. New members join the People’s Alliance,” Akşener said.

After these new partnerships, one can think that some new titles are now included in the election manifesto of the “Extended People’s Alliance,” she stated.

“For example, in the election manifesto of Mr. Erdoğan, now there is autonomy and federation. The first four articles of the constitution can be amended,” the İYİ Party leader said.

“For example, now, there is also the deletion of the article “How happy is the one who says I am a Turk,” she noted.

“Erdoğan’s election manifesto now includes an apology for Türkiye’s Sheikh Said rebellions. There is a change in the first four articles of the constitution. There is the persecution of women,” she added.

