Italy’s Leonardo signals cooperation with Baykar

ROME- Anadolu Agency
There is a strong complementarity between the technologies developed by Italy’s leading aerospace and defense industry company, Leonardo, and those of Baykar, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani has said.

Baykar acquired Italian aviation firm Piaggio Aerospace at the end of 2024. Leonardo ranks as the 13th-largest defense company in the world and the second-largest in Europe, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Cingolani visited Baykar’s Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul last week.

“We have been meeting with our colleagues at Baykar for several months, so these talks started before Piaggio,” Congolani told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“There have been prior visits. Last week’s visit was very interesting because we visited the facility in Istanbul. We engaged in more technical discussions, and we are looking seriously and operationally into the possibility of developing products and technologies,” he said.

“We agreed to meet again in the coming days. We continue to work very intensively,” he added.

When asked whether this could be the first sign of a potential partnership between Leonardo and Baykar, Cingolani responded: “I confirm this, but I cannot say more, for obvious reasons.”

"But I can confirm that we are in discussions to see if industrial synergies can start. Both sides are very interested and very satisfied with the way the talks are going,” he added.

