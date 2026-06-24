Istanbul’s traffic gridlock reshapes daily routines

Istanbul’s traffic gridlock reshapes daily routines

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s traffic gridlock reshapes daily routines

Istanbul’s relentless traffic is forcing commuters to alter their daily lives; many now head to their work districts hours early to ensure they aren’t late, using that pre-office buffer to complete their morning routines inside their vehicles.

Residents of Türkiye’s largest city have developed practical strategies to cope with lengthy commutes and unpredictable travel times.

For many, particularly those crossing between the city’s Asian and European sides, avoiding rush hour congestion means setting out before dawn and reaching their destinations long before the workday begins.

Commuters frequently park near their offices to rest and catch up on sleep during this pre-work buffer time. Others utilize the extra hours inside their vehicles to eat breakfast, groom, or map out their schedules.

“I live in Küçükçekmece and work in Levent, so the commute is quite long,” said commuter Kübra Kaya. “To avoid getting stuck in traffic, I often have to arrive at work an hour early. During that time, I do my makeup and fix my hair in the car.”

Another resident, Roja Efe, who commutes from the Kartal district on Istanbul’s Asian side, said she also leaves home significantly earlier than necessary to avoid congestion.

“I set off early to stay ahead of traffic and use the extra time to get ready once I arrive,” she said. “But Istanbul’s traffic gets worse every year.”

For some commuters, even a small delay can dramatically increase travel times. Ibrahim, another Istanbul resident, said he leaves home at 6 a.m. to avoid peak congestion.

“People who leave home just 20 minutes later can end up arriving an hour later,” he said.

According to data released by a U.S.-based traffic analytics firm, Istanbul drivers lost an average of 118 hours to congestion in 2025, making the city the world’s most congested urban area for the second consecutive year.

Experts attribute Istanbul’s persistent traffic problems to a combination of rapid urbanization, population growth and geographical constraints. Home to more than 15 million people, the city spans both Europe and Asia, with vehicle flows concentrated through a limited number of bridges and tunnels crossing the Bosphorus Strait.

Migration-driven urban expansion has further increased travel demand in recent decades, often outpacing infrastructure improvements and adding pressure to already crowded transport corridors.

 

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