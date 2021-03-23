Istanbul’s Pilevneli Gallery presents Refik Anadol’s latest exhibition

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Pilevneli Gallery is presenting media artist Refik Anadol’s new solo exhibition titled “Machine Memoirs: Space,” introducing a new body of works.

Located in Beyoğlu’s district Dolapdere quarter, the gallery will continue to display Anadol’s work till April 25.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Anadol said that he always brought his best ideas to Turkey.

“I have developed very meaningful relationships in all the works I have done in Istanbul for 10 years. I realize my best ideas here, such as the ‘Sounds of İstiklal Street’ project in 2011, ‘Archive Dream’ or ‘Melting Memories,’” he said.

Referring to the keen interest of especially young people in digital arts, Anadol said: “My dream as an artist was the possibility of making art for every age, every culture and every person. This is why I work with a team of 14 people who can speak 14 languages and represent 10 countries. In this sense, universality is one of my biggest concerns. But I see that especially my young friends are interested in artificial intelligence, space, big data and foreseeing new experiences of the future.”

Stating that the high interest of young people of Turkey puts different responsibilities on him, Anadol said: “Within the framework of the exhibition, I dream of free workshops on artificial intelligence as much as I can. To be honest, I did not expect such interest, and I would like to turn this effect into a positive sharing. For this reason, I presented all data in open source at the exhibition. I put up screens where visitors can see the name and method of the algorithm used.”

He pointed out that they included experiences spread over four floors in the exhibition, and that there are different sections that surround viewers, such as raw data, sculpture and painting.

Two more exhibitions this year

Hoping that the exhibition would make everyone feel good during the pandemic process, the artist said: “I am preparing two more exhibitions this year in Turkey. I hope we will meet again with art lovers.”

Realized with special support by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, “Machine Memoirs: Space,” the most comprehensive solo exhibition by Refik Anadol Studio in Istanbul to date, speculates a new conceptual framework to turn the spotlight on the vast photographic archives that document the history of space exploration.

“Machine Memoirs: Space” will be open for visitors free of charge until April 25.

Born in Istanbul in 1985, Anadol currently lives and works in Los Angeles. He is a lecturer and visiting researcher in UCLA’s Department of Design Media Arts.

The artist has been working in the fields of site-specific public art with a parametric data sculpture approach and live audio/visual performance with an immersive installation approach. His works explore the space among digital and physical entities by creating a hybrid relationship between architecture and media arts with machine intelligence.

He is the recipient of a number of awards such as Microsoft Research’s Best Vision Award, German Design Award, UCLA Art+Architecture Moss Award, University of California Institute for Research in the Arts Award, SEGD Global Design Awards and Google’s Art and Machine Intelligence Artist Residency Award.