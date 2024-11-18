Istanbul to introduce cap on valet fees next year

ISTANBUL

Relevant authorities will impose a cap on valet fees in Istanbul starting January 1 next year to curb the outrageous service charges observed across the province.

With the approval of the governor’s office, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has set tariffs that clearly define valet costs for shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Accordingly, the maximum valet service charge, exclusive of parking costs, was established at 200 to 300 Turkish Liras in malls, 150 to 200 liras in hospitals, 250 to 400 liras in hotels, dining establishments and entertainment venues, and 500 liras at airports.

Istanbul was separated into three regions for the purposes of the legislation.

Shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues will be eligible for the highest sums set in the first region, which comprises Şişli, Beşiktaş, Kadıköy, Bakırköy, Fatih, Beyoğlu and Üsküdar.

The service charges were established at 200 liras for shopping malls, 150 liras for hospitals, and 250 liras for hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues in the region covering Gaziosmanpaşa, Çekmeköy, Esenler, Silivri, Sancaktepe, Sultangazi, Arnavutköy, Çatalca, Şile and Sultanbeyli.

For the shopping malls, hospitals, and hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues, the rates were set at 250 liras, 150 liras and 300 liras, respectively, for the remaining areas.