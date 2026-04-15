Istanbul to install 24/7 surveillance cameras in cemeteries

Istanbul to install 24/7 surveillance cameras in cemeteries

ISTANBUL
Istanbul to install 24/7 surveillance cameras in cemeteries

Authorities in Istanbul are moving to install 24/7 camera surveillance systems at cemeteries following recent complaints about theft, vandalism and pickpocketing incidents in and around burial sites.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office has issued a directive to several public institutions, including the municipality, police, gendarmerie and the provincial mufti’s office, calling for the installation of round-the-clock, high-resolution camera systems at major cemeteries across the city.

The move comes after growing reports from visitors about disturbances in cemetery areas, prompting officials to introduce additional preventive measures to protect graves and ensure public safety.

According to the directive, surveillance cameras will be installed at all main entrances, exits and previously unmonitored “blind spots” in cemeteries.

Existing cameras that lack night-vision capabilities or are not operational must be repaired or upgraded within 60 days.

Authorities also require that camera footage be stored for at least 30 days.

In addition, lighting systems in poorly lit areas will be improved, while law enforcement units have been instructed to increase patrols and intensify inspections around cemetery grounds.

The directive emphasized that under Turkish law, cemeteries are protected sites where graves cannot be damaged, altered or repurposed.

"These areas cannot be repurposed through zoning regulations or any other means as parks, gardens, squares, parking lots, playgrounds, or green spaces, and shall not be used for any purpose other than their original intent,” it said.

It also noted that administrative fines will be imposed under the misdemeanors law on those who violate the regulations.

Under Türkiye’s municipality law, the responsibility for establishing, maintaining and managing cemeteries in Istanbul falls under the jurisdiction of the Istanbul Municipality.

 

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