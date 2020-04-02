Istanbul museum offers collection online

  April 02 2020

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Rezan Has Museum on April 2 opened a selection of its archaeological artifacts collection online for visitors staying at home to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the museum said that the digital 3D archive was created by using more than 20,000 shootings to cover over 3,000 artifacts.

The archive also offers art lovers the opportunity to see the artifacts in detail as works were scanned with 16K resolution textures.

Visitors can see the figures that emphasize beliefs or aesthetic tastes from daily items such as bowls and jugs through the online collection, which was prepared in a chronology following from the Neolithic to the Seljuk period.

Among the works in the collection are a unique car model made of terracotta dating back to 3500-2000 B.C. and marble-made statue of Hecate, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology, dating back to the Roman period between 1st
century B.C. or 4th century.

The archive can be accessed via all digital devices at "sketchfab.com/rezanhasmuseum".

Turkey,

