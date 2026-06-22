Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

 

The first hearing in the sprawling case against the Istanbul Municipality, in which 414 defendants, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, are standing trial, is nearing its conclusion, media reported on June 22.

A total of 68 defendants were initially held in pretrial detention in the case.

After 53 hearing days, only 11 defendants have yet to present their defense statements. Among them are İmamoğlu, Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney and Murat Ongun, a senior municipal official and close aide to the mayor.

According to the current court schedule, the first phase of the proceedings is expected to conclude in the first half of July.

During the fourth review of detention measures, held on the 53rd day of the trial last week, the court ordered the release of eight additional defendants. Following the latest rulings, the number of defendants remaining in custody has fallen to 59.

İmamoğlu has been on trial alongside over 400 co-defendants since March 9. The case is one of the largest legal proceedings involving municipal officials in recent Turkish history.

Since last year, authorities have launched a series of operations targeting several municipalities governed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The CHP argues that the arrest of İmamoğlu and the legal proceedings against its other mayors are politically motivated. The party has already nominated İmamoğlu as its candidate for the next presidential election.

The latest detentions targeted Istanbul’s Adalar Municipality, the CHP-run local administration on the islands off the coast of the city.

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