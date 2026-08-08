Aliyev, Pashinyan discuss peace process on summit anniversary

BAKU

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone call on Aug. 8 to review the peace process and discuss trade, transit links and a planned regional transport route.

Pashinyan called Aliyev on the first anniversary of the Aug. 8, 2025, Washington summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, where the two countries’ foreign ministers initialed an agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations.

The leaders noted progress in normalizing relations over the past year and discussed exports of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, as well as the transit of cargo through Azerbaijan to Armenia and onward to other destinations, according to statements from both offices.

They also exchanged views on implementing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, known as TRIPP.

The planned route through Armenia is intended to link mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave while providing Armenia with wider transport connections.

Aliyev and Pashinyan stressed the need to continue efforts toward lasting peace, regional stability, connectivity and economic cooperation.

In a separate anniversary message, Pashinyan described Aug. 8, 2025, as a turning point for Armenia and said the “page of conflict” with Azerbaijan had been closed.

“The peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan is visible and tangible to everyone,” he said.

Pashinyan acknowledged, however, that the initialed agreement has yet to be signed and ratified and that work to delimit the border remains incomplete.

He said TRIPP could help end Armenia’s regional isolation and become a central part of the Armenian and wider regional economy.