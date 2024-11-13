Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

ISTANBUL

Istanbul on Nov. 13 marked the second anniversary of a deadly attack carried out at the bustling tourist hotspot of İstiklal Street by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

On Nov. 13, 2022, the explosion of a bomb placed on a bench killed six people, leaving 99 others injured, with numerous nearby businesses also suffering damage.

The victims included a nine-year-old girl and her father, a young woman and her mother and a married couple.

Following the attack, authorities identified the woman behind the bombing as Ahlam Albashir, a 1999-born Syrian national, who fled the scene by taxi.

She was apprehended the day after the incident in the Küçükçekmece district.

Roughly a year and a half later after a legal process, the court sentenced the terrorist to seven times aggravated life imprisonment.

The individual responsible for preparing the bomb was determined to be Bilal El Hacmaos. Investigations revealed that he had been dropped off in Edirne en route to Bulgaria, where his trail was subsequently lost.

On the second anniversary of the event, a commemorative ceremony is expected to be held to honor the victims once again.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, both local citizens and international tourists gathered at the site, placing carnations and paying their respects. Some recited prayers, while others wept in remembrance of those lost.

Similar scenes of sorrow and tribute are anticipated on the second anniversary, with Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney sharing a message of condolence on X.