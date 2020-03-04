Istanbul Jazz Festival to feature over 300 artists

ISTANBUL

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) for the 27th time this year, the “Istanbul Jazz Festival” will meet music enthusiasts between June 27 and July 14.



The festival, which will host over 300 local and foreign artists, will be held in 27 different venues of Istanbul.



“A very nice program has been prepared, I am sure it will be an exciting festival for you,” İKSV director Görgün Taner said at an event to announce the jazz festival’s program.



“I wholeheartedly thank all public institutions, especially the Culture and Tourism Ministry, and all of our supporters and our festival sponsor, Garanti Bank, with whom we have been on the road since 1997, for their support in the realization of our festival,” he added.



The Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to the veteran singer Atakan Ünüvar of the TRT Istanbul Radio Jazz Orchestra and famous clarinetist Barbaros Erköse this year.



Within the scope of the “Jazz in Parks” section of the festival, concerts will be organized in Fenerbahçe Park, Beylikdüzü Yaşam Vadisi, Halıcıoğlu and Bebek parks for free this year. The “Night Tour,” one of the favorite events of the festival, will also be held in Kadıköy and Şişhane.



The “Jazz Ferry,” which restarted its trips last year, will host jazz lovers on July 11 on two journeys on the Bosphorus.

As part of the festival Matthew Halsall, one of the popular names of spiritual jazz and his Gondwana Orchestra, and U.S. artist Gregory Porter will meet with his fans for the first time on July 7 at Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater.



“A MoodSwing Reunion” featuring jazz music master names, Joshua Redmanv on saxophone, Brad Mehldau on piano, Christian McBride on bass and Brian Blade on drums, will be on the same stage on July 14.



The Colombian group Monsieur Perine, which was nominated in three categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy awards with its “Encanto Tropical” album, will also give a concert on July 13 at The Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion.



Foals, one of the most important indie rock representatives in the world, will perform at Volkswagen Arena on July 22.



Italian jazz pianist Enrico Pieranunzi will perform in Istanbul for the first time when he takes the stage on July 6 at the Venice Palace.



Neyzen Harris Lambrakis from Greece and Albanian composer and singer Elina Duni will accompany Turkish folk group Kardeş Türküler on the UNIQ Hall stage on July 3.



Within the scope of the festival, “Childish Day” will be held in Feriye in cooperation with İKSV Alt Kat on July 12 for children aged 0-9 and their families. The event will feature concerts, workshops and performances designed specifically for children.