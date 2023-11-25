Istanbul gearing up against heavy snowfall

ISTANBUL

Amid anticipations of heavy snowfall expected on Nov. 26 throughout the country, various authorities in Istanbul, including the governor's office and municipal teams, are gearing up to ensure the safety of civilians.

A Winter Measures Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Istanbul Governor Davut Gül ahead of the expected snowfall in Istanbul.

"Today, we are convening the Winter Measures Meeting with the objective of fostering collaboration among institutions and assessing the potential for disasters," Governor Gül stated during the meeting.

"Timing and coordination are critical factors in analyzing disasters and events like snowfall. Everything that requires a timely response will be determined in close adherence to the meteorological data in Istanbul. For the most part, requirements will be promptly met under the direction of disaster working groups. Using provincial coordination boards, district governors will oversee measures," Gül added.

After the delivery of the speeches, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Istanbul Police Department, and several disaster relief organizations provided presentations regarding the strategies and precautions to be implemented in combating snow-related challenges. Provincial Police Chief Zafer Aktaş explained the actions to be taken.

Based on the information provided during the meeting, it has been determined that a collective of 1,836 personnel will be mobilized, alongside numerous volunteers, to collaborate on various aspects of the relief effort. These include the provision of animal sustenance, the deployment of machinery and equipment, the distribution of food aid, the facilitation of vehicle and ambulance services, and coordination with other organizations involved in disaster relief.

The snowfall, which occurred in some parts of Istanbul last week, has been documented as the first snowfall in the month of November since the year 2016.