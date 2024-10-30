Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's largest airport, iGA Istanbul Airport, named the best in Europe by "Global Traveler," has hosted over 317 million passengers since opening in 2018.

The airport covering a 76.5 square kilometers (29.5 square miles) area officially opened on Oct. 29, 2018, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish politicians, and international dignitaries in attendance.

iGA Istanbul Airport positions Istanbul as a central hub in global aviation, handling both passenger and cargo traffic with expansive terminals, customs areas, independent runways, and over 100 dining options and nearly 200 retail stores.

The airport has logged over 2.1 million flights by 101 airlines, transporting around 1.4 million tons of cargo. It offers flights to more than 120 countries, with 322 destinations.

According to Eurocontrol, the airport had the most flights to Europe in 2022-23, outpacing other major European capitals.

Since its opening, iGA Istanbul Airport has earned multiple awards, including “best international airport” from "Condé Nast Traveler" in 2022 and 2023, second place on Travel and Leisure Magazine's "World’s Top 10 Airports” list in 2021, and recognition from Skytrax as one of the world’s top 10 airports in 2024.

From January to September, Istanbul Airport served 61 million passengers, marking a 13 percent increase from a year ago.

The international passenger tally rose 8 percent year-on-year to 47.4 million and domestic passengers fell 5 percent to 13.3 million.