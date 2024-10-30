Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years

Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years

Türkiye's largest airport, iGA Istanbul Airport, named the best in Europe by "Global Traveler," has hosted over 317 million passengers since opening in 2018.

The airport covering a 76.5 square kilometers (29.5 square miles) area officially opened on Oct. 29, 2018, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish politicians, and international dignitaries in attendance.

iGA Istanbul Airport positions Istanbul as a central hub in global aviation, handling both passenger and cargo traffic with expansive terminals, customs areas, independent runways, and over 100 dining options and nearly 200 retail stores.

The airport has logged over 2.1 million flights by 101 airlines, transporting around 1.4 million tons of cargo. It offers flights to more than 120 countries, with 322 destinations.

According to Eurocontrol, the airport had the most flights to Europe in 2022-23, outpacing other major European capitals.

Since its opening, iGA Istanbul Airport has earned multiple awards, including “best international airport” from "Condé Nast Traveler" in 2022 and 2023, second place on Travel and Leisure Magazine's "World’s Top 10 Airports” list in 2021, and recognition from Skytrax as one of the world’s top 10 airports in 2024.

From January to September, Istanbul Airport served 61 million passengers, marking a 13 percent increase from a year ago.

The international passenger tally rose 8 percent year-on-year to 47.4 million and domestic passengers fell 5 percent to 13.3 million.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

    Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

  2. Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

    Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

  3. Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

    Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

  4. BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election

    BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election

  5. China factory output expands for first time in six months

    China factory output expands for first time in six months
Recommended
Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months
Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September
BoJ cautions against high uncertainties after election

BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election
China factory output expands for first time in six months

China factory output expands for first time in six months
German airline workers warn of decline in the industry

German airline workers warn of decline in the industry
Big Tech pouring money into AI but some investors worried

Big Tech pouring money into AI but some investors worried
Germany dodges recession, posts surprise growth on spending boost

Germany dodges recession, posts surprise growth on spending boost
WORLD Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout

Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck on Wednesday as the White House campaign was forced off course by muddled remarks from U.S. President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Türkiye’s tourism revenue increased by 6.6 percent to $46.9 billion in the first 9 months of 2024 from a year ago, while foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.8 percent to 41.9 million in the same period, separate official data showed on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿