Istanbul Airport once again crowned world's best airport: Survey

Istanbul Airport once again crowned world's best airport: Survey

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport once again crowned worlds best airport: Survey

Türkiye's Istanbul Airport, the biggest airport in Europe, has once again been crowned the world's best airport through a survey by the leading travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

The airport was the world's best for the second straight year.

"And if it's possible, the airport got even better — securing a 98.57 score compared to last year’s 95.79," Travel + Leisure said in a statement.

The airport's operator, iGA Istanbul Airport, said the award was presented to Corporate Communications Director Gökhan Şengül at a ceremony held in New York.

In the survey, airports were evaluated based on accessibility, check-in experience, security, dining options, shopping and overall design.

iGA Istanbul Airport first entered the magazine’s prestigious ranking in 2021, the first Turkish airport ever to do so.

"Following iGA Istanbul Airport in this year’s top ten were some of the world’s most prominent airports, including those in Singapore, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Japan, India and Hong Kong, underscoring iGA’s remarkable achievement on the global stage," iGA said.

Istanbul Airport was Europe's second-busiest airport last year and began simultaneous triple runway operations this April.

With this infrastructure, it became the first in Europe to have three runways and the second in the world, after the United States.

The airport handled about 80 million passengers in 2024, making it Europe's largest and second-busiest airport.

It also became Europe's busiest air cargo hub last year, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe's 2024 Annual Traffic Report.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations
External assets increase to reach $362.5 billion in May

External assets increase to reach $362.5 billion in May
Major international defense fair to start in Istanbul next week

Major international defense fair to start in Istanbul next week
Argentina under Javier Milei: A tale of two economies

Argentina under Javier Milei: A tale of two economies
US House passes landmark crypto bills in win for Trump

US House passes landmark crypto bills in win for Trump
Tourist magnet Barcelona to cut cruise ship capacity

Tourist magnet Barcelona to cut cruise ship capacity
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿