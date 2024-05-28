Israeli FM's accusations 'futile attempt' to hide crimes in Gaza, says Türkiye

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's "baseless" accusations against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stating that these accusations are a futile attempt to shift focus from Israel's crimes in Palestine.

“Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's disrespectful tone and baseless accusations against President Erdoğan are a futile attempt to change the agenda about Israel's crimes in Palestine,” the ministry said in a statement late on May 27.

Katz has previously shared numerous anti-Türkiye comments and provocative messages in social media.

"It is the Netanyahu administration that has killed almost 40,000 Palestinians in the past six months and barbarically massacred dozens of innocent Palestinians by bombing a refugee camp in Rafah last night," the ministry's statement continued, referring to the strike that Gaza officials say killed 45 people when it set off a fire that ripped through a tent city civilians on May 26.

"We will bring all those complicit in these crimes to justice before international courts," the ministry concluded, adding that Türkiye will continue to advocate for justice and Palestinian rights.

Israel launched the attack on Rafah late Sunday, hours after Hamas unleashed a barrage of rockets at the Tel Aviv area, most of which were intercepted.

Gaza's civil defense agency said the strike ignited a fire that tore through a displacement center in northwestern Rafah near a facility of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

The attack sparked global condemnation, with several countries and organizations demanding Israel stop its Rafah offensive once again.

Despite an International Court of Justice (ICJ) order for Tel Aviv to halt its offensive in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge from the war before its invasion on May 6, Israel carried out the atrocious attack.

Erdoğan discuss Gaza with Spanish PM

Erdoğan also discussed the latest Israeli aggressions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the phone, telling Sanchez that Israel's massacres against Palestinians must be immediately halted and Tel Aviv must be forced to abide by international law.

Erdoğan also told Sanchez that Türkiye welcomes Spain's decision to recognize Palestine as a state and that this step will help to facilitate regional peace and justice, as well as efforts for a two-state solution.

On Tuesday, Spain, Ireland, and Norway are due to formally recognize a Palestinian state — a step so far taken by more than 140 U.N. members but few western powers.

Israel opposes the move and, on May 27, announced punitive action against Madrid, ordering its consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering services to Palestinians starting June 1.

Sanchez previously said that his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was "causing so much pain, destruction, and resentment in Gaza and the rest of Palestine that the two-state solution is in danger."

Stating that Netanyahu does not have a "peace project for Palestine," Sanchez said the Israeli leader is refusing to listen to the international community as he continues to bomb civilian infrastructure and block desperately needed aid.

Katz, in another provocation against a country that opposes the crimes of Israel, posted a contentious video on X that spliced footage of the Oct. 7 attacks with flamenco music and dance alongside the words, "Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez: Hamas thanks you for your service.".

Spain's top diplomat denounced the video as "scandalous and revolting."

On Saturday, Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles accused Israel of committing "a real genocide" in Gaza.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza; among them 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.