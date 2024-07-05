Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Investors’ interest in Türkiye increasing, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Investors’ interest in Türkiye continues to increase thanks to the economic program the government implements, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

“Our cost of borrowing is falling while [Türkiye’s] CDS risk premium continues to decline,” Şimşek wrote on social media platform X.

Treasury bond rates are decreasing in line with declining risk premiums and improvement in inflation expectations, the minister added.

The interest rate on the two-year Turkish Lira-denominated benchmark bond decreased by approximately 1,000 basis points compared to March, while the interest rate on five- and 10-year dollar-denominated bonds has fallen by approximately 50 basis points since April, according to Şimşek.

“With our macro indicators improving further during the disinflation process, our borrowing costs will continue to decline and the positive outlook in public finance will strengthen,” Şimşek said.

Consumer prices advanced 1.64 percent in June month-on-month, easing the monthly increase of 3.37 percent in May. The July inflation was also below market expectation of a 2.2 percent rise.

The annual inflation rate slowed from 75.45 percent to 71.6 percent, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed earlier this week.

Şimşek hailed the inflation data, saying that “the disinflation process has begun.”

Commenting on the inflation numbers, the minister reiterated that the government would continue to implement the economic program with determination until price stability is achieved.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

    Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

  2. Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

    Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

  3. Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

    Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

  4. Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

    Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

  5. Switzerland tries to even out visitors

    Switzerland tries to even out visitors
Recommended
Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices

Nigeria eyes $1.3 bln package to combat soaring prices
Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter

Samsung forecasts major profit jump in second quarter
Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent

Turkish banking industry’s net income rise 23 percent
Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana

Energy Minister holds talks at SCO summit in Astana
German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE

Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IAE
WORLD Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel said Friday that "gaps" remained with Hamas on how to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release but that it will send a delegation for fresh talks with Qatari mediators next week.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿