Int’l Mythology Film Fest launches Digital Game Competition

ISTANBUL

The third International Mythology Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul-based International Cinema and Literature Studies Association, will take place between Sept. 22 and 30.

In its first year, the festival was held in İzmir, while in its second year, it expanded to Manisa and Istanbul. This year, it will kick off in İzmir and continue in Manisa, Aydın Efeler, Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district and finally, in the ancient city of Troy in Çanakkale.

Held under the slogan "The Common Story of Humanity," the festival will feature a Digital Game Competition for the first time this year. Organized in collaboration with LUGAL Games, the competition aims to merge the mythologies of Anatolian civilizations with the art of gaming.

Festival founder and director Gülşah Elikbank explains that connecting with younger generations requires understanding their world and way of life. The growing influence of video games and their successful transition into major film adaptations made it clear that this is a field full of potential.

In an increasingly digital world where technology plays a central role in everyday life, the gaming industry serves as a bridge between the past and the future. With this competition, the festival aims to support original projects that bring Anatolian mythology into the world of gaming.

“Additionally, the initiative seeks to create opportunities for emerging game designers who are just starting their careers and have not yet established their own companies. By providing a platform for these new voices, the festival hopes to encourage the creation of unique, mythology-based games, she said.

Elikbank emphasizes that mythology is a universal language that connects civilizations. However, Anatolian mythology has not gained the same global recognition as Greek, Norse, or Egyptian mythology. She believes this is due to historical power dynamics that have shaped cultural narratives. The festival’s mission is to reclaim and promote these stories. Fifteen years ago, Elikbank contributed to this vision by writing Türkiye’s first fantasy-mythological trilogy, bringing Anatolian myths into literature. Now, she hopes this competition will inspire works that can compete on a global scale and carve out a space for Anatolian mythology in the gaming industry.

Last year, the festival supported projects based on Turkish mythology, awarding 50,000 Turkish Liras to a feature-length screenplay that incorporated mythological elements. These awards aim to draw attention to both the subject matter and the creators behind them.

“With this new initiative, the festival hopes to establish a strong presence in the gaming sector and eventually pave the way for game-to-film adaptations. Ensuring the festival’s long-term sustainability while fostering a thriving creative sector remains a top priority,” Elikbank says.

“Beyond reaching local audiences, the festival aims to attract international guests, showcase the economic impact of cultural tourism, and introduce Türkiye’s historical sites to professionals from the global creative industries,” she says.

According to Rahmi Aydemir, the founder of Lugal Games, storytelling is essential in keeping these ancient civilizations alive, and they believe it is their responsibility to modernize and preserve these mythological narratives through interactive media.

He says that Anatolian mythology offers immense variety to the gaming world with its powerful gods, legendary creatures, tragic heroes, mysterious prophecies and captivating rituals and it has the potential to be adapted into a wide range of genres, from open-world games to strategy and RPGs.

“Our ultimate aim is to inspire players to explore Anatolia through the stories they connect with and transform games into a tool for sharing our cultural heritage with the world,” Aydemir adds.

“I hope developers surprise us with the stories they uncover from dusty tablets and integrate artificial intelligence into their games. Additionally, I expect them to go beyond conventional game mechanics and develop innovative storytelling and interaction methods.”

The competition will be open to games developed for mobile and PC platforms. Participants can join the competition with game projects that incorporate the theme of Anatolian civilizations.

The deadline for applications to the competition is Aug. 15. After the games are evaluated by the jury, the winners will be announced on Sept. 30, the final day of the festival.