Inn becomes a hub for traditional artists

BURSA

The historic Tahtakale Yoğurt Inn in Bursa, which has served as a trade center, covered bazaar and even a hospital throughout history, is now hosting traditional artists and antique dealers specializing in hat (calligraphy), tezhip (illumination), çini (ceramic art), musiki (classical Turkish music) and ebru (marbling).

Built in the first quarter of the 15th century during the Ottoman era, the inn was transformed by the Ülküm Education Foundation into a venue for artists and antique dealers practicing traditional Turkish arts. Works created in the ateliers located inside the inn will soon be displayed in an exhibition for art lovers.

Ülküm Education Foundation Chairman Mehmet Aydın, who leads the initiative bringing together these ateliers, said the foundation was established in 2018 to support young people’s education and to promote Turkish-Islamic cultural heritage. “Apart from supporting students throughout their education, one of our main goals is to preserve and pass down Turkish-Islamic art forms to future generations,” Aydın said. “After founding the organization, we leased the historical Tahtakale Yoğurt Inn through the Regional Directorate of Foundations.”

Aydın said that each of the small shops inside the inn, averaging around 12 square meters, has been allocated mainly to artists working in traditional fields.

“Here we have artisans engaged in calligraphy, illumination, ceramics and marbling, as well as antique dealers,” he said. “We provide them with opportunities here, and I believe it has turned into a very worthwhile initiative. Today, the artists working here come together for an exhibition featuring their own works. At the same time, we will celebrate the opening of new studios. We invite all our fellow citizens to attend. Through these activities, together with our artists, we hope to help the younger generation rediscover Tahtakale.”

Currently, five out of 10 shops in the inn are occupied by traditional artists. Calligrapher Mustafa Mesten, a certified artist with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, said he has been practicing for 32 years. “Our work mainly focuses on traditional calligraphy,” he said. “I began in 1993 with my teacher, Professor Mehmet Memiş, and since then, we have continued our lessons and have received our certification. Now, we also teach students.”

Mesten emphasized that turning the historic building into an artists’ inn has revitalized their work. “This is a historic inn. Bursa is a city steeped in history, where one can see nearly every example of our artistic heritage, but compared to Istanbul, it has been somewhat weak in representing traditional arts such as calligraphy,” he said.

“We wanted this inn to become a home for artists so that we can strengthen these arts here in Bursa. It started with my neighbor, calligrapher İlhan Engin, and then others joined — calligraphers, marbling artists, illuminators, ceramic artists. Now, five of the ten shops are home to traditional artists.”

He added that today two new workshops focusing on ceramics and illumination will also open. “There will be an exhibition and an auction,” he said. “We invite all our fellow citizens in Bursa to join us for this event.”

The exhibition will feature works by calligraphers Mustafa Mesten and İlhan Ergin, ceramic artist Hanife Kaysadı, illumination artist Meliha Kantarcı and marbling artist Büşra Sayi Çelik. In addition, antiques and artworks by dealer İsmet Baykala will be available for sale at the auction.