Lady Gaga halts concert after dancer falls off stage

SYDNEY
Pop star Lady Gaga briefly halted her concert in Sydney after one of her dancers slipped and fell off the stage during a rain-soaked performance, according to videos shared on social media.

The incident occurred on Dec. 13, during a stop on Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour, when the stage became slippery due to rain. Fan-shot footage circulating on X and TikTok shows the 39-year-old singer stopping her performance of “Garden of Eden” and running toward the edge of the stage after noticing the fall.

“Stop,” Gaga could be heard telling the crew as the music and stage lights were cut. Addressing the audience, she said, “We just had an accident on stage. Everything’s okay, just everyone wait a second please,” drawing cheers from the crowd.

Gaga then bent down to speak with the dancer, later identified as Michael Dameski, and was seen giving him a hug before returning to reset the stage. The performance resumed shortly afterward.

Dameski later reassured fans via Instagram Stories that he was unharmed. “Hey everyone, I’m ok. Thank you for checking Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year!” he wrote, sharing a video of himself dancing to “Garden of Eden.” He also posted footage of his return to the stage, adding, “The show must go on.”

Gaga announced the Mayhem Ball Tour in March, with shows spanning North America and Europe, including stops in New York, Chicago, London and Milan. In September, she revealed plans to expand the tour in 2026, adding new dates and cities. The tour is set to resume in February in Glendale, Arizona, before continuing across North America.

