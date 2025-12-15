42nd Istanbul International Book Fair opens

ISTANBUL

The 42nd Istanbul International Book Fair, organized by TÜYAP in cooperation with the Turkish Publishers Association, opened its doors to visitors on Dec. 13.

This year’s fair is being held under the theme “All Forms of Literature,” with acclaimed writer Murathan Mungan named the guest of honor.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Karadeniz Hall of the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center, Turkish Publishers Association Chair Kenan Kocatürk recalled the fair’s origins, noting that its first edition was organized in 1982 by TÜYAP Board Chair Bülent Ünal.

Emphasizing the fair’s cultural diversity, Kocatürk said the event has, from its first year to its 42nd, served as “a meeting point for publishers, writers, editors and readers with a wide range of ideas — a celebration of democracy and culture.”

Taner Beyoğlu, director general of libraries and publications at the Culture and Tourism Ministry, underlined the significance of sustaining such an event for 42 years. He said this year’s theme further enriches the fair by embracing different forms of literary expression, as well as diverse ways of conveying ideas and art, congratulating Mungan on being selected as the guest of honor.

TÜYAP Cultural Fairs Advisory Board Chair Doğan Hızlan highlighted the importance of book fairs in introducing readers to new writers and new works.

TÜYAP Fairs Production Inc. General Manager İlhan Ersözlü said the theme reflects not only the diversity of book genres but also literature’s many human dimensions. He noted that hundreds of thousands of books, hundreds of authors, panels, workshops, signing sessions and special events are expected to draw more than half a million visitors.

Thanking Murathan Mungan for accepting the invitation, Ersözlü described him as one of Türkiye’s most important literary figures, with influential works spanning novels, poetry, cinema, short stories, essays and theater.

Ersözlü said around 900 publishers, brands, civil society organizations and public institutions are participating across nine halls. According to the latest figures, about 500 events have been scheduled, bringing together nearly 3,000 authors and readers over nine days.

He also highlighted the fair’s strong international dimension, with the international section hosted in Hall 10. Between Dec. 13 and 16, representatives of 74 publishing houses from 14 countries will hold copyright meetings. Within the framework of the “focus market” program on the Turkic world, publishing representatives from 10 countries will take part in bilateral business meetings organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Addressing the audience, Mungan thanked TÜYAP for selecting him as guest of honor and expressed gratitude to his readers, theater audiences, listeners and publishers who have accompanied his 50-year literary career. He described book fairs as places of celebration, saying, “We celebrate with books here,” and wished that this tradition would continue in the years ahead.

Speeches were also delivered at the ceremony by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, International Publishers Association President Bodour Al Qasimi and Büyükçekmece District Governor Ali İkram Tuna.

The fair’s detailed program and signing schedules are available at istanbulkitapfuari.com.