Murat Karahan to present ‘Romantics’ project

ISTANBUL

Renowned Turkish tenor Murat Karahan will take the stage at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage on Dec. 18 with his “Romantics” project, a performance that has generated strong anticipation among opera and classical music audiences.

Karahan, who has appeared at major international opera houses in cities such as Berlin, Vienna and Verona, is expected to present a program drawing from both opera and concert repertoire. Known for his powerful voice and commanding stage presence, the tenor has built a reputation for blending technical mastery with emotional depth.

The upcoming concert follows a memorable performance last month with the Limak Philharmonic Orchestra, which offered audiences an evening marked by musical harmony, refined interpretation and strong artistic unity. As in previous years, Karahan received a standing ovation, reaffirming his position as one of Türkiye’s most prominent opera figures representing the country on global stages.

The Limak Philharmonic concert featured duets with international guest artists Alessandra Di Giorgio and Tamara Redjenovic, elevating the evening into what many described as more than a performance, but a shared emotional experience shaped by rhythm, sincerity and craftsmanship.

Under the baton of conductor Pietro Mazzetti, the orchestra demonstrated a striking sense of balance, with each instrument rising at precisely the right moment to create a seamless musical dialogue.

The concert also stood out for its social dimension, as proceeds were donated to the “Engineer Girls of Türkiye” program. Led by businesswoman Ebru Özdemir, the initiative has for years supported young women pursuing engineering careers, offering a model for socially responsible cultural production.

Karahan served as general director of the State Opera and Ballet between 2018 and 2023 and has received honors including the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and the Pavarotti Special Award. As the founder of the Limak Philharmonic Orchestra, he continues to promote Turkish repertoire through polyphonic interpretations. His “Zeki Müren Songs” project has reached tens of thousands of audience members across the country.