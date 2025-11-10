Industrial production rises 2.9 percent in September

ANKARA

Türkiye's industrial production index increased by 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 10.

All sub-sectors posted gains in September, while the highest increase was seen in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index, with 5.3 percent.

The mining and quarrying index rose by 3.1 percent and the manufacturing index by 2.7 percent in September on a yearly basis.

High technology production jumped by 29 percent over the same period, medium-high technology rose by 4.9 percent, medium-low increased by 5.7 percent and low-tech production decreased by 4.7 percent.

Industrial production fell by 2.2 percent in September on a monthly basis, following a modest 0.6 percent increase in August, when annual output had risen by 7.3 percent.

Durable goods production contracted sharply, down 7.5 percent year-on-year and 1.2 percent compared with the previous month. Non-durable goods output also weakened, declining 4.4 percent from September 2024 and 2.7 percent from August.

The capital goods sector showed contrasting trends: production surged 12.2 percent on an annual basis but dropped 3.9 percent month-on-month. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output edged up 1.6 percent year-on-year yet slipped 1.2 percent compared with August, according to data from TÜİK.

Export climate for manufacturers improves

Meanwhile, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) showed on Nov. 10 that export demand conditions for Turkish manufacturers improved to the greatest extent for almost a year and a half in October.

The İSO Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index rose to 52.4 in October from 51.7 in September.

Any reading above the 50 no-change mark indicates an improvement in the health of the export climate.

The latest reading signaled a solid monthly improvement in the export climate for Turkish manufacturers and one that was the most pronounced since May 2024, the survey said, adding that export demand conditions have now strengthened in 22 consecutive months.

Output growth accelerated in key export destinations such as Germany, the United States and Italy, while the United Kingdom posted a renewed expansion of activity at the start of the final quarter of the year, it noted.

“There were definite signs of growth solidifying among key export destinations for Turkish manufactured goods in October,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

These encouraging developments should provide a boost for local firms and help lead to a positive end to the year, Harker said.