Indonesia tech giant GoTo soars on market debut

  • April 12 2022 07:00:00

Indonesia tech giant GoTo soars on market debut

JAKARTA - Agence France-Presse
Indonesia tech giant GoTo soars on market debut

Indonesia’s biggest tech firm soared on its market debut yesterday after a billion-dollar initial public offer (IPO) that was the world’s fifth-biggest this year, defying recent heavy weather for Asian tech stocks.

GoTo, the largest digital ecosystem in the archipelago nation of 270 million people, was formed by the merger of ride-hailing company Gojek and e-commerce platform Tokopedia in May 2021.

Clad in the signature black-and-green jacket of a Gojek driver, GoTo CEO Andre Soelistyo pressed the 9:00 a.m. opening bell at the Jakarta stock exchange.

“Despite global market volatility, investor interest has been strong, reflecting the rapidly growing demand in Southeast Asia for our on-demand, e-commerce and financial technology services, as well as confidence in GoTo’s position as the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia,” he said in a press release.

The company raised about $1.1 billion in its IPO that concluded last week, priced at 338 rupiah a share, representing a market value of about $28 billion, it announced.

It has sold shares for $954.7 million (13.7 trillion rupiah) plus $146.3 million from treasury shares for the purpose of over-allotment.

Based on the total funds raised, GoTo’s IPO is the third-largest in Asia and fifth-largest in the world this year, it said.

The company announced last week it would distribute shares worth about $21.6 million to hundreds of thousands of its drivers.

Last year, another Indonesian unicorn, Bukalapak, launched the biggest initial offering in the history of the country’s stock market, raising more than $1.5 billion.

However, shares in the online marketplace have since dropped by around 60 percent, instilling doubts in the Southeast Asian tech sector.

A successful IPO for GoTo could open the door to a string of listings in the country as several tech firms - including Traveloka, LinkAja, J&T Express, Tiket and Blibli - are also set to make their market debut, according to local media.

GoTo, whose main competitors in the region are SEA and Grab, has said previously that it was also planning a U.S. listing.

In November. it said it had raised $1.3 billion from various investors including Google, Singapore’s Temasek and China’s Tencent.

Economy,

WORLD Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught

Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught
MOST POPULAR

  1. Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

    Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

  2. COVID measures relaxed in public sector

    COVID measures relaxed in public sector

  3. Turkey accelerates efforts for energy cooperation with Europe

    Turkey accelerates efforts for energy cooperation with Europe

  4. Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

    Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

  5. Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended

    Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended
Recommended
French bank Societe Generale exits Russia

French bank Societe Generale exits Russia
Surge in consumer prices index ‘temporary,’ says finance minister

Surge in consumer prices index ‘temporary,’ says finance minister
Jobless rate down to 10.7 percent

Jobless rate down to 10.7 percent

Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries
Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe
Favorable breezes boost Spain’s wind power sector

Favorable breezes boost Spain’s wind power sector
WORLD Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught

Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught

Russian troops were aiming to take control of the city of Mariupol on April 12, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, as defending forces tried desperately to hold them back.
ECONOMY French bank Societe Generale exits Russia

French bank Societe Generale exits Russia

Societe Generale says that it will cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia, including selling Rosbank, as it exits the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Intercontinental Derby

Fenerbahçe wins Intercontinental Derby

Fenerbahçe continued its good run in the Turkish Süper Lig, claiming its seventh win in its last eight games by beating Galatasaray 2-0 on April 10 and climbing up to the second spot.