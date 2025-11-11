India’s mega-zoo under scrutiny for endangered species imports

VANTARA
Leading wildlife experts have urged India to suspend imports of the world’s most endangered species, citing concerns over mass acquisitions by Gujarat’s Vantara, officially the Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, run by Asia’s richest man’s son. The zoo claims 150,000 animals, though CITES officials counted about 47,000 during a September visit.

A CITES report ahead of this month’s talks flagged “large number of imports… inconsistent” with rules protecting Appendix I species. It warned Vantara may be importing highly endangered animals illegally and recommended reforms to prevent the facility from driving wild animal trade.

The report highlights questionable cases, including a Tapanuli orangutan from the UAE, cheetahs from Syria, a gorilla from Haiti and bonobos from Iraq. Experts noted no captive breeding exists for Tapanuli orangutans in Indonesia, making Vantara’s acquisitions suspicious. Panut Hadisiswoyo of the Orangutan Information Center called the imports “really, really shocking,” saying Vantara exploits legal loopholes.

While recognizing the zoo’s high-standard facilities, CITES urged India to review import procedures, tighten scrutiny of permits, and bolster enforcement. Failure could lead to trade sanctions. Conservationists warn the issue damages India’s credibility, requiring “exemplary action” to restore trust.

 

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
