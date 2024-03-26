Incidents in Belgium prove PKK’s threat in Europe: Foreign Ministry

ANKARA

Ankara has emphasized that the PKK terror organization constitutes a threat to social peace and public order in Western Europe, as proven by the recent incidents in which its members attacked Turkish citizens in various cities in Belgium.

“On March 24, 2024, PKK militants gathered in Leuven, Belgium, and carried out attacks targeting Turkish citizens living in the cities of Heusden-Zolder and Hauthalen. No lives were lost, but some of our citizens were injured,” read a statement from the Foreign Ministry on March 26.

In response to the events, the Belgian authorities in Brussels and Ankara were immediately contacted, and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib over the phone, the ministry informed.

“Thanks to the common sense of our citizens living in Belgium and the effective intervention of the Belgian security authorities, the incidents were prevented from escalating. The local authorities have begun to investigate the perpetrators,” the Turkish ministry underlined.

These incidents once again prove that the PKK terrorist organization is a threat to social peace and public order in Western Europe, recalled the Turkish Foreign Ministry, stressing that developments are being closely followed at all levels and necessary steps are being taken.