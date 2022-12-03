IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth slows below 2 percent

IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth slows below 2 percent

WASHINGTON
IMF chief warns of bigger chance world growth slows below 2 percent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the chance of global growth dropping below two percent -- last seen during the coronavirus outbreak and the global financial crisis of 2009 -- is increasing as major economies slow.

Her comments come as the world’s biggest economies grapple with fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent food and energy prices soaring, along with a surging inflation and a slowdown in China.

“The probability of growth slowing even further, falling below two percent was one-in-four,” said Georgieva, referring to the fund’s recent expectations for 2023.“When we look at the most recent indicators, we are concerned that this probability may be going a bit further up,” she added.

The IMF expects more than a third of the global economy to shrink this year or next, with the United States, European Union and China stalling.

It is also concerned about a “simultaneous slowdown in the US, in Europe and in China,” said Georgieva, adding that slowing growth in China is particularly significant. 

This is worrying given that the world has relied on China for a boost, with “some 35, 40 percent of global growth” coming from expansion in the world’s biggest second economy.

“This is not the case now, it’s not going to be the case next year,” she said.

The IMF is set to give an update on its economic outlook in January, and it is among key global institutions to visit China next week for talks.

ARTS & LIFE Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
MOST POPULAR

  1. Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November

    Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November

  2. Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun

    Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun

  3. ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

    ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

  4. Meghan faced death threats as a royal

    Meghan faced death threats as a royal

  5. Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November

    Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November
Recommended
Brexit ramps up UK food bills: study

Brexit ramps up UK food bills: study
Minimum wage commission to meet next week

Minimum wage commission to meet next week
Health tourism revenues at $1.6 billion in nine months

Health tourism revenues at $1.6 billion in nine months
Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November

Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November
US rate hikes could slow in December: Fed chair

US rate hikes could slow  in December: Fed chair
Eurostar faces Christmas strikes over pay row

Eurostar faces Christmas strikes over pay row
WORLD US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests.

ECONOMY Minimum wage commission to meet next week

Minimum wage commission to meet next week

The parties involved in discussions on the minimum wage that will take effect in 2023 will hold their first formal meeting on Dec. 7.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”