Ilgaz Mountain resort launches ATV safari tours

KASTAMONU
ATV safari tours have launched at Yurduntepe Ski Resort on the slopes of Ilgaz Mountain, one of Türkiye’s top winter tourism destinations, offering visitors a wider range of activities.

 

Straddling the Kastamonu-Çankırı border in the Western Black Sea region, Ilgaz Mountain is home to Büyük Hacet Hill, the region’s highest peak at an elevation of 2,587 meters.

 

Since 2020, Yurduntepe Ski Resort has attracted visitors with its 5.6-kilometer ski run, offering activities such as skiing, snowboarding and sledding, as well as scenic cable car rides.

 

This year, the resort has introduced ATV safari touring, providing guests with an opportunity to explore snowy forest trails for approximately 5 kilometers.

 

Visitors can immerse themselves in nature, capture picturesque moments among pine trees and enjoy unique experiences.

 

“This year, we started 5-kilometer ATV safari tours through the forest. The resort is not just a skiing destination — it offers a variety of acitivities which families can enjoy together,” Hakkı Kaya, the operations manager of Yurduntepe Ski Resort, emphasized.

 

“Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly regarding the designated route.”

 

ATV tour guide Enes Bulut highlighted the popularity of the new activity and said that their goal is to “showcase the stunning natural beauty of the area.”

 

“Visitors can explore the forest trails by ATV, enjoying the scenery in a way that complements skiing and other winter activites. It’s a great way to connect with nature.”

 

Tour participants also shared their enthusiasm.

 

Cansu Uçar, a visitor, praised the experience, saying, “I highly recemmend it to everyone. The scenery is breathtaking, and the tour was incredibly enjoyable. Riding an ATV through the snowy landscape was a special experience. The views I witnessed will remain unforgettable.”

 

First-time ATV rider Merve Gül Elagöz described her excitement. “Being in such a beautiful natural setting and riding through the snow was truly thrilling. I can’t wait to do it again.”

