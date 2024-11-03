IFC mobilizes huge investment package for Türkiye

IFC mobilizes huge investment package for Türkiye

ISTANBUL
IFC mobilizes huge investment package for Türkiye

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has mobilized a $3.6 billion investment package for Türkiye, in the fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.

The package confirms Türkiye's position as the third largest country of activity of the IFC with the private sector following only India and Brazil, Hela Cheikhrouhou, the corporation's vice president for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan and Pakistan, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

During the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, unanimity about the positive steps toward macro-fiscal stabilization being implemented since the middle of 2023, improvements in the sovereign ratings of the country, and enhanced foreign private sector appetite to see the opportunities to invest and bring about new job creation was reached, she said.

She said as part of the macro-fiscal stabilization, the World Bank Group is committed to implementing $35 billion, $17 billion of which are portfolio activities and $18 billion in new activities.

Half of the new activities would be with the IFC, In the fiscal year from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the IFC has achieved a record in its activities in Türkiye, she underlined.

She said: “We approved and mobilized $3.6 billion for Türkiye… This is a testimony to the vibrancy of the private sector and to the opportunities that it offers across the sectors.”

Cheikhrouhou said the outlook for the economy will be increasingly positive as enabling policies and institutional setup offer stability, certainty and positive enabling that the private sector, local and international and regional would require.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

    Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

  2. Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

    Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

  3. ‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture

    ‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture

  4. 1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

    1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

  5. Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands

    Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands
Recommended
Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October
Turkish, Saudi business leaders meet at Istanbul forum

Turkish, Saudi business leaders meet at Istanbul forum
US restaurant chain TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy

US restaurant chain TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy
Treasury plans to raise $11 bln in external funding in 2025

Treasury plans to raise $11 bln in external funding in 2025
Türkiye gearing up for major push for renewables

Türkiye gearing up for major push for renewables
Exports rise 3.6 percent, hitting record level in October

Exports rise 3.6 percent, hitting record level in October
WORLD Moldovas pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu on Sunday won a tense presidential runoff, beating her rival backed by a pro-Russian party in what she described as a "lesson in democracy."
ECONOMY Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

The Turkish automotive market experienced a slowdown in October, with passenger car sales dropping by 8.4% year-on-year, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Zeynep Sönmez of Türkiye roared past American Ann Li 6-2, 6-1 on Nov. 3 to capture the first WTA title of her career in Merida, Mexico.
﻿