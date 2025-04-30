IFC announces investment to support Antalya Airport expansion

IFC announces investment to support Antalya Airport expansion

ISTANBUL
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a new investment to support the long-term refinancing of a project to modernize and expand Antalya Airport, Türkiye’s second-largest by international passenger traffic.

The expansion is helping to enhance the airport’s capacity and improve its services, bolstering the country’s key tourism sector and helping to drive economic growth, the IFC said in a statement.

The 200 million euro investment in Fraport TAV Antalya Yatırım Yapım and İşletme (Fraport TAV) represents IFC’s third investment in Antalya Airport, following previous commitments made in 2023 and 2024.

Fraport TAV is a joint venture between Fraport AG and TAV Airports Holding, which manages and operates the airport terminals.

It aims to replace short-term loans with a 13.5-year financing arrangement to ensure sustainable long-term funding. IFC is also mobilizing an additional 115 million euros from other investors.

The project’s first phase, which includes the expansion of the international terminal T2 and the domestic terminal's new apron and carpark areas and the construction of new aviation and cargo terminals, was inaugurated on April 12. 

The expansion is expected to add $6.6 billion in value to Türkiye’s economy, with 93,000 direct and indirect jobs, IFC said.

Türkiye represents IFC's third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of around $5.5 billion as of April 2025.

