Iconic ‘Toy House’ in Istanbul faces demolition

ISTANBUL
In Istanbul's Kadıköy district, the iconic "Toy House" on Yeldeğirmeni's Hacı Hafız Street is approaching the final chapter of its storied existence.

The unique house, decorated with colorful toys, was created by Ecevit Çalışkan, who started the tradition years ago after hanging the first toy — a gift from a moving job — on his house’s facade.

Over time, locals and visitors began contributing toys, transforming the building into a vibrant landmark.

The house became a favorite spot for both neighborhood residents and visitors from across Istanbul, who visit the spot to capture social media-worthy photographs. However, this iconic house now faces the threat of demolition.

Çalışkan expressed deep sorrow over the situation, saying, "I’ve lived here for about 15 years. It all started with a single toy, and it grew from there. The building is now set to be demolished in May. This is heartbreaking news."

Residents have rallied to persuade Çalışkan to stay, telling him, "They told me, ‘You’re our Ecevit Ağabey; we don’t want you to leave.’ They’re trying to support me, but I don’t know what I’ll do. I’ll miss this house and the toys, but wherever I move, I’ll carry on the tradition — even if it’s in an apartment."

