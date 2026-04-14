Iconic ‘Grease’ musical to hit Zorlu PSM stage

ISTANBUL

“Grease,” one of the most iconic musicals in global pop culture history, is coming to Istanbul tonight with a new production at Zorlu PSM’s Turkcell Stage.

The musical will run until April 19, offering a total of eight performances. It brings back the spirit of 1950s Rydell High with high-energy music, striking choreography and a dazzling stage design.

Telling the iconic story of Sandy and Danny, the production features classic songs such as “You’re the One That I Want,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “Summer Nights,” combining nostalgia, romance and the energetic rhythm of rock 'n' roll.

The show invites audiences to experience a lively musical night where they can follow the story and music from beginning to end.

The world-famous “Grease,” beloved by audiences around the world, is more than a musical: It is a global pop culture phenomenon that defines an era. From Hollywood to Broadway and from the West End to Istanbul, the story captures youthful love, teenage dreams and the irresistible energy of rock’n’roll. With its vibrant costumes, breathtaking choreography and timeless appeal that has captivated generations, the production revives the spirit of Rydell High.

Staged by Zorlu PSM in collaboration with People Entertainment Group and MAC Global, the production is set to bring a vibrant theatrical experience to Istanbul audiences.