Houthis targets Saudi oil giant Aramco, vow more attacks

RIYADH

Vehicles travel along a road in Riyadh as black smoke billows from a fire at a nearby oil facility in this file photo from October 3, 2026. (AP File Photo)

Yemen’s Houthis said on Oct. 14 they had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco, after Saudi officials reported a strike on a building in an area housing the energy giant’s operations center.

Powerful explosions meanwhile rattled the Saudi capital, as the coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted a missile fired by the Iran-backed group towards Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, has in recent days come under sustained attack in a dramatic escalation in the war with the Houthis.

It has hit back with strikes against the group’s stronghold in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which for years has been under their grip.

Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman, said their forces had conducted “a high-quality military operation targeting Aramco in Dhahran” as well as strikes targeting Riyadh airport and a refinery in the capital.

“This was carried out using a large number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones,” he said, adding that “operations toward Saudi depths will continue in the coming days, targeting Saudi enemy airports and oil facilities.”

Earlier, a Saudi Energy Ministry official said a building belonging to Aramco in Dhahran was struck, resulting in a “limited fire” but “no casualties or fatalities.”

Dhahran is home to Aramco’s headquarters, a vast complex comprising numerous buildings and residential compounds.

According to two company employees who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, a tower in the headquarters was hit overnight.

“Top three floors have gone,” said one of the employees.