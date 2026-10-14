Houthis targets Saudi oil giant Aramco, vow more attacks

Houthis targets Saudi oil giant Aramco, vow more attacks

RIYADH
Houthis targets Saudi oil giant Aramco, vow more attacks

Vehicles travel along a road in Riyadh as black smoke billows from a fire at a nearby oil facility in this file photo from October 3, 2026. (AP File Photo)

Yemen’s Houthis said on Oct. 14 they had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco, after Saudi officials reported a strike on a building in an area housing the energy giant’s operations center.

Powerful explosions meanwhile rattled the Saudi capital, as the coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted a missile fired by the Iran-backed group towards Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, has in recent days come under sustained attack in a dramatic escalation in the war with the Houthis.

It has hit back with strikes against the group’s stronghold in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which for years has been under their grip.

Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman, said their forces had conducted “a high-quality military operation targeting Aramco in Dhahran” as well as strikes targeting Riyadh airport and a refinery in the capital.

“This was carried out using a large number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones,” he said, adding that “operations toward Saudi depths will continue in the coming days, targeting Saudi enemy airports and oil facilities.”

Earlier, a Saudi Energy Ministry official said a building belonging to Aramco in Dhahran was struck, resulting in a “limited fire” but “no casualties or fatalities.”

Dhahran is home to Aramco’s headquarters, a vast complex comprising numerous buildings and residential compounds.

According to two company employees who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, a tower in the headquarters was hit overnight.

“Top three floors have gone,” said one of the employees.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

  2. Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

    Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

  3. Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

    Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

  4. Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

    Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

  5. Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident

    Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident
Recommended
Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote
Armenia PM hopes for Azerbaijan peace treaty within 5 years

Armenia PM hopes for Azerbaijan peace treaty within 5 years
Israel has arrested 2,000 Palestinian children since 2023: Report

Israel has arrested 2,000 Palestinian children since 2023: Report
US considers hitting Iran with ‘mother of all bombs’: Report

US considers hitting Iran with ‘mother of all bombs’: Report
Syria arrests 2013 Reyhanlı attack suspect

Syria arrests 2013 Reyhanlı attack suspect
New four-lane bridge opens between China, North Korea

New four-lane bridge opens between China, North Korea
School roof collapse kills teacher, 27 children in Pakistan

School roof collapse kills teacher, 27 children in Pakistan
WORLD Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s lawmakers on Oct. 15 voted overwhelmingly against Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister, as was widely expected amid a deadlock in efforts to form a government following September elections.
ECONOMY US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

U.S. wholesale inflation surged past analysts' expectations in September, marking its biggest year-on-year jump since 2022 as gasoline prices rocketed due to the war with Iran, government data showed on Oct. 15.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿