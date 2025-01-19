Home sales, consumer confidence data to be released

ANKARA

This week will see the release of some important data, including home sales, consumer confidence and Moody’s decision on Türkiye’s credit rating.

On Jan. 21, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil home sales data for December and the entire year of 2024.

In November last year, home sales surged nearly 64 percent year-on-year to more than 153,000 units. In the first 11 months of 2024, 1.27 million homes changed hands, marking a robust 16.4 percent increase from the same period of the previous year.

On Jan. 23, the statistics authority will release the results of the consumer tendency survey, jointly carried out with the Central Bank, for January.

In December last year, the consumer confidence index rose by 1.9 percent month-on-month to 81.3.

Any figure above the 100-mark indicates an optimistic outlook.

The markets will keep a close eye on Moody’s decision on Türkiye’s credit rating on Jan. 25.

In July, Moody’s raised Türkiye's long-term foreign- and domestic-currency issuer and foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings from "B3" to "B1" with a positive outlook, citing effective monetary policies and improved economic stability.

Additionally, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) will release the December data for the number of newly launched and shutdown companies on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 20, the Central Bank’s international investment position (IIP) figures will be unveiled. The IIP includes the country’s external assets and liabilities.