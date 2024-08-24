Historic polygonal structure offers AR tours in ancient city

ÇANAKKALE
Visitors can now experience the 1,850-year-old, 12-sided polygonal structure from the ancient city of Alexandria Troas as it comes to life through augmented reality, enabling them to explore its historical grandeur as if they were walking through it in its prime.

The 1,850-year-old polygonal structure in the ancient city, nestled in Dalyan village within the Ezine district of northwestern Çanakkale province, has seen new revelations. Erhan Öztepe, the site director, and his team uncovered a significant portion of the structure, including previously unearthed sections, as part of their excavation work that began on June 1.

“The 1,850-year-old structure is being renovated in a virtual setting, allowing visitors to explore it using tablets,” Öztepe explained. “Augmented reality offers both an in-person and digitally enhanced experience, and this year we are introducing this innovative approach to our visitors.”

Öztepe also provided information on the historical background of the archaic structure in his remarks to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

“The interior architectural features suggest that the structure was constructed during the rule of Roman Emperor Hadrian,” he said. He also mentioned that while there are several theories about the building's function, one suggests it served as a highly prestigious transition structure.

“Because it has an entrance from the north, along with the west entrance and exit we uncovered this year. There is also an entrance from the east, which we anticipate opening in the upcoming years,” he explained. “Thus, it is a structure that has access points from the east, west, and north.”

Öztepe said that such a building might also have a cult structure, and it might also have a connection to water, owing to its subterranean waste system.

